Necessary last-minute preparations to make for Hurricane Dorian

This Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 image provided by NASA shows a view of Hurricane Dorian from the International Space Station as it churned over the Atlantic Ocean. Hurricane Dorian is strengthening as it moves west toward the Bahamas and Florida. The National Hurricane Center in Miami says maximum sustained winds increased Saturday, Aug. 31 morning to 145 mph (230 kph), up from 140 mph (220 kph). (NASA via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There’s still time for last-minute preparations for Hurricane Dorian, which is expected to begin impacting central North Carolina on Thursday morning.

The first tip is to take a quick walk around your property and look for things that may have been missed which can be dangerous when a hurricane comes through. For example, handing plants and flags can become projectiles. Anything hanging around the house should be taken down and brought inside.

On the other hand, taping windows to prevent breakage is a myth. But, closing the blinds is a good idea because, if the window breaks, it can help keep glass from flying too far into the home. It may also help keep debris out of the house.

Outdoor furniture can blow around. Make sure it’s removed off decks and porches and put it someplace where it can’t blow around

Have some precut boards standing by in case you need to make an emergency window repair.

If you’ve got a standby generator, check it. It’s basically an engine, so make sure the oil level is good and the starting battery is charged if it’s not the pull-chord type.

Know where your utility shutoffs are located.

Gas is fairly easy to find. It’s on the pipe that leads to the meter.

Water shutoffs can tougher to find. Sometimes they’re in-ground and, again, usually on the pipe leading to the water meter.

If you’ve got trees in your yard, overhanging your driveway, don’t park vehicles beneath them. Falling limbs or a collapsing tree can wreck a vehicle.

Check your insurance policy to make sure you understand your coverage and deductible.

If the power goes out, you won’t be able to use credit or debit cards. So, go to the ATM or bank and make sure you have enough cash on hand to deal with emergencies.