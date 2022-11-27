Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are moving through the region this morning. A few locations will continue to receive some moderate to heavy rainfall, with rain totals over an inch possible.

Most of the region will only receive rain and gusty winds. However, a few storms may become strong or severe across our eastern counties between 11 am to 3 pm. The most likely region is essentially east of a line from Clinton to Smithfield to Roanoke Rapids. Within this area, there may be enough energy in the atmosphere to produce a brief, spin-up tornado. With that being said, the specific threat to any one given location is extremely low. Just remain weather aware should any thunderstorms approach this afternoon, and of course, we will be here to keep you advised.

Rain will end from west to east this afternoon as drier air moves into the region. Winds are expected to pick up this afternoon and will become 15-25 mph sustained with gusts up to 30-40 mph. This could easily blow around unsecured objects and potentially bring down a few weak trees in saturated grounds.

The front actually won’t arrive until later tonight even though the rain will end during the afternoon. Expect gradually clearing conditions overnight with lows in the 40s.

A secondary, dry front will move through Monday morning and will reset our daytime highs to the low-60s to begin the work week. We’ll remain dry Monday and Tuesday, but rain returns Wednesday as another front reaches our area.

FORECAST

TODAY will be overcast with occasional showers in the morning, then occasional showers and a few thunderstorms between 11 am-2 pm. After 2 pm, isolated showers and storms will remain possible before ending west to east. The high will be 71. Winds will be south 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph.

TONIGHT will be mostly clear. The low will be 49. Winds will be west 5-10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

MONDAY will be mostly sunny. The high will be 62. Winds will be northwest 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT will be mostly clear and colder. The low will be 39. Winds will be light and variable.

TUESDAY will be partly cloudy with a high of 60. Winds will be south 3 to 5 mph.

Follow the CBS 17 Storm Team on social media for the latest weather updates:

Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein: Twitter, Facebook & Instagram

Meteorologist Bill Reh: Twitter, Facebook & Instagram

Weather & Traffic Anchor Laura Smith: Twitter & Facebook

Meteorologist Rachel Duensing: Twitter , Facebook & Instagram

Meteorologist Lance Blocker: Twitter & Facebook