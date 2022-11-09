RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Nicole has officially moved from a tropical story to a Category 1 hurricane.

As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, hurricane hunter aircraft found winds of 75 mph, making Nicole a hurricane less than 150 miles from the coast of Florida.

Nicole becomes the third hurricane already this month after Lisa and Martin.

Hurricane warnings were triggered for the northeastern Bahamas and parts of the east coast of Florida, stretching as far north as Charleston, South Carolina.

Hurricane Nicole is expected to approach the Florida coast late Wednesday and into early Thursday morning. The CBS 17 Storm Team predicts Nicole will once again weaken to a tropical storm as the system moves across Florida.

Rain from Nicole will arrive in North Carolina late Thursday night, but it’s most of the day Friday that will bring waves of heavy rain. The biggest threat Friday for central North Carolina will be isolated tornadoes.

In addition to the threat of tornadoes and severe weather, there will also be gusty winds as high as 40 mph. By the time rain moves out Friday night, 1-2″ could accumulate. These impacts will be much lower than when Ian moved through earlier this year. Widespread power outages and flooding are not expected this time around.