RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The latest outlook for the 2023 hurricane season was released Thursday from the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The new update now calls for 14-21 named storms (winds of 39 mph or greater), of which 6-11 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or greater). Of those, 2-5 could become major hurricanes (winds of 111 mph or greater).

On average, 14 named storms develop across the Atlantic Basin each year with 7 hurricanes including 3 major hurricanes.

With the latest increase in seasonal totals, this now means that the Hurricane Center is calling for an above average hurricane season.

As of Thursday, tropical development is not expected over the next seven days.

However, we are still early in the season and the next few months are expected to become more active.

As always, we will keep you advised throughout the hurricane season.