RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Lightning is one of nature’s most frequent threats to outdoor events and the public.

Around 25 millions lightning strikes occur each year across the United States and they are often unpredictable and can occur without any advance warning.

NOAA released a new online web application to help inform the public about potential lightning threat based on historical data.

“Our new tool tells a story about when and where chances for lightnigh may be higher, putting anyone outside at a greater risk,” said Aaron Treadway, Severe Services Coordinator and Lightning Safety Expert at NOAA’s National Weather Service. “This climatology data will help people make more informed decisions that impact everything from safety to cost-savings, and could improve the chance for a successful event.”

NOAA reminds everyone that while this tool helps people identify how long-term plans may be impacted, it is always best to monitor short-term weather forecasts for near-term events.

You can visit NOAA’s website and utilize this new tool by clicking here.