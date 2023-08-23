Raleigh, N.C. (WNCN) – Coastal enthusiasts are flocking to North Carolina’s pristine beaches this weekend, eager to enjoy sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s.

But the excellent beach-going conditions might be short-lived as Tropical Storm Franklin looms.

Having already drenched areas north of Haiti, Tropical Storm Franklin is set to travel a path between the east coast of the U.S. and Bermuda next week.

Although the storm is not expected to bring any rain or storms directly to our shores, the undercurrents tell a different story.

Larger waves and stronger rip currents, comparable to last year’s Hurricane Fiona, are anticipated to begin as early as Sunday.

For reference, Hurricane Fiona’s passage led to nine-foot waves and potent rip currents, prompting three emergency water rescues at Wrightsville Beach alone.

The most pronounced effects of Franklin are slated for Monday and Tuesday. However, the rough seas are likely to improve beginning Wednesday.

Residents and tourists are urged to exercise caution, especially during the early part of next week.