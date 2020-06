RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A tornado was confirmed by the public in Northampton County, reports said.

Just after 3:50 p.m., the National Weather Service had issued a tornado warning for Northampton County. The warning lasts until 4:15 p.m. Hertford County is also included.

The tornado was reported around 3:45 p.m. over Conway, about 8 miles west of Chowan University. It was moving north at 10 mph. Spotters said the tornado has since lifted.

No further information was available.