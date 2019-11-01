November 1: Cool Start to the Month

WEATHER

Halloween evening’s storms resulted in numerous wind damage reports and power outages in central North Carolina, but fortunately no tornado touchdowns.

Those storms moved out overnight, bringing a MUCH cooler air mass into our neck of the woods. That’s quite a contrast from most of October — we started off the month with record highs, and we ended it with a Halloween record of 85°. The month as a whole was the 5th-warmest October on record in the Triangle, dating back to the 1880s!

That’s our second consecutive top-10-warmest month — September was the 6th-warmest on record. As for the upcoming month, the data is noncommittal…the Climate Prediction Center’s November outlook calls for equal chances of above- or below-normal temperatures.

The CPC’s precipitation outlook does show a slight signal toward above-average precipitation, but it doesn’t look like much of that will fall in the first ten days of the month.

We’re starting off November on a cool note — highs will only reach the 50s in most spots this afternoon, despite abundant sunshine.

It will downright chilly tonight!

The coldest temperatures so far this autumn have prompted Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings tonight and early Saturday.

We’ll get a bit more of a warmup on Saturday, with highs reaching the low to mid 60s.

Another wave of cool air will drop us back to the 50s on Sunday, and Monday morning will be pretty chilly.

Just a couple of slight rain chances in the extended forecast — one on Tuesday, another Thursday night. Yet another wave of colder air will make its way in by next weekend.

LINKS