November 14: Still Chilly, More Rain On The Way

We started off with a low temperature of 24° in the Triangle — ridiculously cold for mid-November, but at least we stayed above the record low of 20°.

The unseasonably cold weather is going to stick around through the weekend. Highs today will be warmer than yesterday, but that’s not saying much — we’ll only hit the mid to upper 40s this afternoon.

We’ve reached the time of year when two very important words enter the forecast: warm enough. As in, “It won’t be warm, but it will be warm enough for rain…instead of ice or snow.” Temperatures tonight won’t drop much, only to the upper 30s and low 40s.

That’s warm enough for rain, which will become likely this evening and tonight.

The heaviest rain will fall after midnight, continuing into Friday morning. The HRRR model’s radar simulation from 1pm today through 1pm Friday shows the rain becoming more widespread throughout the night, leaving us with a WET Friday morning commute.

Even once the heaviest rain moves off to the east, we’ll still be stuck with lingering clouds, mist and drizzle, with temperatures in the 40s.

In general…

Saturday will likely be another gray, damp, cool day — the best chance of rain will be along and east of I-95. We finally see some sun breaking through the clouds Sunday and Monday, but temperatures will still be below-average.

Next week finally brings us a low return to near-normal temperatures. We’ll also see a few rain chances here and there, but nothing dramatic.

