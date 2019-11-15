November 15: Wet, Cold, Windy

WEATHER

A gloomy weather pattern will prevail today and into the weekend — widespread rain will be with us all day, and temperatures just won’t warm up much at all. It won’t rain everywhere all of the time, but it will rain in most locations most of the time today, tonight and again tomorrow.

The HRRR model’s radar simulation from 9:00am through midnight shows the heaviest and steadiest rain along I-95, with more breaks along and west of I-85.

Even in those breaks, we won’t be able to shake the clouds, mist and drizzle…and it will be chilly all day. Afternoon highs will only be about 5° warmer than where we started off this morning.

More of the same tonight and tomorrow. The rain tapers off a bit overnight, but picks right back up for most of Saturday. The North American Model’s simulation from midnight through 9:00pm Saturday is just…WET.

Temperatures tonight will dip into the upper 30s — cold, but still warm enough to avoid ice or snow.

Saturday will be another day when we only warm up four or five degrees.

And it will be windy! Just a raw college football forecast for the games in the Triangle on Saturday.

The rain finally should taper off Saturday night, with much lower shower chances on Sunday. But the clouds and chilly temperatures will still be with us. We finally see some breaks in the clouds and slightly warmer temperatures early next week.

A couple of dry days Wednesday and Thursday will allow temperatures to finally return to what’s “normal” for mid to late November. Another parade of storm systems will boost our rain chances again late next week and through next weekend.

LINKS