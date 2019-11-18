November 18: Improving Weather This Week

Let’s focus on the positive: central North Carolina’s weather will improve throughout the week! We’ll even get to enjoy some above-average temperatures by the end of the week. But today brings us one more day of the gloomy weather we’ve been stuck in since the end of last week.

Temperatures started off around 40° this morning, and we’ll only warm up to around 50° by midday, right before a good chance of rain moves in.

The HRRR model’s radar simulation from 10:00am through 10:00pm shows that the rain won’t last long. It moves into the Sandhills by noon, across most of central North Carolina this afternoon, then it’s out of here quickly this evening.

We might see a few cracks in the clouds overnight, enough to allow temperatures to drop to the upper 30s by early Tuesday morning.

Mostly cloudy skies for the first half of Tuesday will gradually give way to a clearing trend Tuesday afternoon. We’ll see enough sun to push highs into the mid to upper 50s…still below-average, but at least a little warmer.

A mostly-dry and progressively warmer pattern settles in through the rest of the work week…Friday will bring us the aforementioned above-average temperatures.

It won’t last long, with a pretty good chance of rain back in the forecast by Saturday. If you’re hoping to spend some time outside this weekend, Sunday looks like the better opportunity right now. We’ll keep you updated throughout the week!

We’re in the last few weeks of the Atlantic hurricane season, which ends on November 30…and it looks like the season isn’t in a mood to end early. There’s a disturbance that has a 50-50 chance of becoming a tropical (or subtropical) depression over the next couple of days. The good news is that it won’t come anywhere close to the U.S. coastline, or even all that close to any of the islands in the Atlantic or Caribbean. Regardless of how much it intensifies, it will turn north and get caught up in the large-scale flow of weather across the Atlantic.

No time for the nerd-links today…they’ll be back tomorrow!