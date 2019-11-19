November 19: One More Gray Day

Widespread low cloud cover this morning is going to tough to shake, so we’re in for one more day of gloomy weather. I’m holding out hope for a few glimmers of sunshine this afternoon, enough to push temperatures into the low to mid 50s.

I can’t rule out a passing shower today, but they won’t be umbrella-worthy — a couple of sprinkles on the windshield should be about it. The clouds will thin out tonight, allowing temperatures to dip into the mid to upper 30s.

Tomorrow will finally bring some sunshine to central North Carolina! Temperatures will still be a few degrees below-average, but at least we’ll approach 60°.

Dry weather will continue through the rest of the week — just a slight chance of a shower late Friday, but the best chance of rain holds off until Saturday.

Although I’m leaving a slight shower chance in the forecast early Sunday, most of the second half of the weekend looks dry. Another rain chance heads our way on Wednesday — I don’t think it will be significant enough to mess up Thanksgiving travel, but we’ll keep a close eye on it.

We’re also keeping an eye on a system in the Atlantic that has a good chance of becoming a tropical (or subtropical) depression over the next 48 hours. The National Hurricane Center estimates an 80% chance of further development, but this one is going to avoid all of the islands in the Atlantic.

