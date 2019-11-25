November 25: Mostly Nice Weather Through Thanksgiving

WEATHER

The abbreviated work week got off to a cold start this morning — temperatures were near or below freezing across most of central North Carolina. Abundant sunshine and a light southwesterly breeze will push highs temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon, almost exactly normal for late November.

With any blanket of clouds overhead, temperatures will drop quickly after sunset. We’ll end up in the 30s again by early Tuesday morning.

The winds will pick up a bit from the southwest tomorrow, helping temperatures warm up even more. We’ll hit the low to mid 60s across the board, with just some high clouds streaming in during the afternoon.

The clouds will thicken Tuesday night, and we’ll see mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday…but just a slight chance of brief rain showers. The European forecast model’s simulation from 7:00am through 7:00pm Wednesday doesn’t show enough rain to mess up local travel conditions. If you’re traveling by air, the northeastern U.S. looks more likely to see heavier rain and windy conditions on Wednesday.

Before it reaches the East Coast on Wednesday, that storm system looks likely to bring some major snow to the middle of the country today and tomorrow. A swath of 8″-12″ snow is expected from Denver to Minneapolis, but the snow should end before the busiest travel day on Wednesday.

Thanksgiving itself is looking nice! We’ll see lots of sun, with near-average high temperatures in the upper 50s. Temperatures will be a bit chilly for the early EARLY Black Friday shoppers, so plan on layering up before you brave the crowds.

Another storm system could complicate post-Thanksgiving travel as well. Around here, we’re just looking at another chance of rain, although it could be a little heavier than Wednesday’s light showers. Air travel will be the bigger concern, since the wintry weather could impact more major airline hubs from the Midwest to New England. This is the European model’s simulation from 7:00am Saturday through 7:00pm Sunday.

Once Sunday’s rain moves through, temperatures will run about 5°-7° below-average for the first work week of December.

