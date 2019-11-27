November 27: Complicated Travel Weather, But A Nice Thanksgiving

WEATHER

The national travel forecast today is a mess. A strong late-autumn storm system will track from the Upper Midwest into the northeastern U.S., bringing rain and VERY gusty winds to a lot of major airline hubs.

The wind will make for some bumpy flights, and the gusts might be strong enough to ground the balloons in New York for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. Check out the European forecast model’s projected wind gust speeds today, tonight and tomorrow!

Around central North Carolina, the weather won’t have nearly as much of an impact on travel conditions. We’ll see a few passing showers this morning into early afternoon, but the heaviest rain will fall apart as it tries to move in from the west. The HRRR model’s radar simulation from 9:00am through 5:00pm shows things drying out quickly this afternoon.

It will be breezy around here as well — sustained winds at 15 to 20 mph will gust to around 30 mph this afternoon, so keep both hands on the wheel!

The wind will be from the southwest, which will help temperatures warm up to the mid to upper 60s — about 6° to 8° above-average for late November.

The wind shifts to the northwest tonight, which will bring in a cooler air mass for Thanksgiving. We’ll see plenty of sunshine throughout the holiday, with highs almost exactly “normal” in the upper 50s.

The cool-down will intensify Friday and Saturday, ahead of a much better rain chance that will move in Saturday night and Sunday.

The European model’s simulation from 7:00am Saturday through 7:00am Monday shows all rain (no wintry stuff) for central North Carolina. The heaviest and most-widespread rain will fall Sunday morning.

Farther north, Sunday’s storm system will bring another windy, snowy, icy mess to much of the country on another very busy travel day.

Once that system moves through, most of next week looks calm. Minimal rain chances and cooler-than-normal temperatures will prevail through the first week of December.

