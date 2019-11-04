November 4: Riding the Temperature Roller-Coaster

WEATHER

The weekend was cool but pleasant, a pattern that’s continuing into the start of the new work week. This morning brought more frosty conditions to central North Carolina, but we’re warming up nicely — highs will reach the low to mid 60s this afternoon.

Skies will become increasingly cloudy late today…those clouds will keep temperatures quite a bit warmer overnight. We’ll only drop to the 40s and low 50s by early Tuesday morning.

Even with the clouds overhead tonight and early Tuesday, our rain chances won’t be very impressive. The HRRR model’s radar simulation from 9:00pm today through 1:00pm Tuesday shows just a few passing showers along and east of I-95.

On the other hand, the North American Model’s simulation for the same time frame shows a much better chance of light rain showers, even in the Triangle.

I lean more toward the drier model data, but it’s still possible that you’ll be splashing through a few puddles on the way to work on Tuesday. After that, we’ll dry out and warm up — highs will reach the mid to upper 60s Tuesday afternoon.

Dry weather will prevail Wednesday and most of Thursday, before a strong cold front moves through Thursday night. That front won’t have much moisture to work with, so our rain chances will only be around 50-50. The front will have a lot of cold air pushing it along — high temperatures will only reach the low 50s on Friday.

That’s not even the coolest day in the 10-day outlook! Saturday will be downright chilly, and another shot of cold air will drop in by the middle of next week.

