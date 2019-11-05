November 5: Two Cold Blasts Ahead

Temperatures for the next few days will be pleasant, running close to our early November average in the upper 60s. Enjoy it while it lasts, because we’re tracking TWO big shots of cold weather — one late this week, another early next week.

We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun most of today — enough sun to have you reaching for the sunglasses, and enough to help warm temperatures up into the 60s and low 70s this afternoon.

But grab the umbrella too, just in case. Rain chances will be more “miss” than “hit,” even when the best chance develops this afternoon.

The HRRR model’s radar simulation from 10:00am through 10:00pm shows the best chance of passing showers to the south and east of the Triangle this afternoon.

Skies will clear out this evening and tonight, so we’ll start off a little cooler Wednesday morning…but pretty close to “normal” for early November.

Plenty of sunshine in store on Wednesday, with just a few fair-weather clouds — nice weather overall!

Thursday looks mostly nice, before a strong cold front moves in Thursday night. We’ll see a good chance of light rain along the front — no severe weather this time around, just plain ol’ rain. This is the European forecast model’s simulation from 6:00pm Thursday through 9:00am Friday.

A significantly colder air mass will move in right behind the rain — the first of our two cold air outbreaks. Temperatures will hover in the upper 40s all day on Friday, and we’re likely to see a hard freeze Friday night.

Temperatures will moderate a bit Sunday and Monday, before the next shot of cold air arrives Monday night. Not much moisture for that one to work with, so our rain chances will be lower…but check out those low temperatures by the middle of next week!

LINKS