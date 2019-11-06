November 6: 36 More Hours of Pleasant Weather

WEATHER

Get ready for some weather whiplash over the next 10 days — we’ve got 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s AND 70s in the forecast. Autumnal weather changes can come at you fast…

Today and tomorrow still look pleasant — some clouds this morning won’t last into the afternoon, and we’ll warm up to the low to mid 60s for highs. That’s a few degrees below-average, but it will be a nice day overall.

Mostly clear skies will allow temperatures to drop to the upper 30s and low 40s by early Thursday morning.

Winds will shift to the southwest on Thursday, and we’ll see plenty of sun for the first half of the day — that combination will push temperatures to the upper 60s and low 70s.

Enjoy it while it lasts, because a STRONG cold front moves in Thursday night. We won’t see any severe weather with the front, but we’re likely to see some rain — the best chance will move in late Thursday evening, and move out by sunrise on Friday. The North American Model’s radar simulation from 1:00pm Thursday through 7:00am Friday shows the fast progression of the rain.

Temperatures will drop all the way to the low 40s by early Friday morning…and they won’t budge much all day. We’ll see plenty of sun, but strong northerly winds will keep us in the 40s throughout Friday — and then we’re in for a hard freeze Saturday morning!

A little warming trend Sunday and Monday won’t last long. Yet another strong cold front moves through Monday night, dropping highs into the 40s and lows into the 20s for several consecutive days.

We’re not forecasting any record low temperatures at this point, but that’s still in the realm of possibility.

