November 8: Here Comes The Cold Air

Last night’s rain moved out before sunrise this morning, and it dragged the last of the warm air along with it. Temperatures will be stuck in the 40s (or at best, low 50s) the rest of the day.

Winds will be strongest this morning, gusting over 20 mph — that drops wind chills to the upper 30s through midday.

The wind will die down this evening, but you’ll want to layer up before heading out to high school football this evening.

Clear skies, dry air, light winds…that’s a perfect recipe for some COLD temperatures by early Saturday morning.

Areas southeast of the Triangle haven’t dropped down to 32° yet this fall, so a Freeze Warning is in effect from midnight through 9:00am Saturday for those counties.

We’ll see abundant sunshine all weekend, but there’s only so much that it can do to warm us up this time of year — the sun angle is about the same as it is in early February, and we’re down to about 10 and a half hours of daylight. So, temperatures on Saturday will still end up about 15° below-average.

We’ve got a couple of BIG college football games in the Triangle Saturday evening — you’ll want to layer up, although it won’t be all that windy.

Sunday morning will be frosty again, but we’ll climb back to the low 60s by Sunday afternoon. Monday will be the warmest day we’ll see for a while, with mid 60s for highs on Veterans Day…then the next cold front arrives on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s cold front will be even stronger, and it will usher in near-record low temperatures for Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

Next weekend brings us another chance of rain — the long-range forecast models are showing a storm system working its way up the coast. I’m not getting too carried away with the rain chances at this point, since it’s so far down the line in the 10-day forecast. That said, storm systems of this nature usually result in a cold and rainy weather pattern for central North Carolina, so that’s the direction I’m tilting the forecast for now.

