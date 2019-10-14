October 14: More Rain On The Way

WEATHER

The much-needed rain that fell on central North Carolina yesterday and last night has now moved off to the east, and we’ll see clearing skies overhead this morning. Abundant sunshine will push highs to the mid to upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon.

The humidity is already dropping this morning, and we’ll spend most of today, tonight and tomorrow in the “nice” category on the Muggy Meter.

The lower humidity and clear skies will allow temperatures to drop to the 40s and 50s by early Tuesday.

We’ll warm up to the mid to upper 70s on Tuesday, before increasing clouds block the sun late in the day.

Those clouds will bring us another chance for more rain Tuesday night and Wednesday. The North American Model’s radar simulation from 8:00pm Tuesday through 2:00pm shows a good chance of rain for all of central North Carolina.

The cold front responsible for that rain will sweep through late Wednesday, bringing a wave of cool air into the area for the end of the work week. Temperatures will only reach the 60s for highs Thursday and Friday, with overnight lows dropping to levels we haven’t seen since last spring!

The first weekend of the North Carolina State Fair is looking really nice — daytime highs will be a little warmer, but the forecast remains mostly dry through Sunday. Another chance for some rain to help improve our drought conditions will head our way early next week.

TROPICAL UPDATE

We’re monitoring a few disturbances in the tropical Atlantic, but nothing that we need to worry about around here. Tropical Storm Melissa is falling apart this morning, and will completely dissipate in the North Atlantic over the next 24 hours.

Farther south, an area of disturbed weather approaching the Caribbean will encounter some unfavorable conditions over the next few days. The National Hurricane Center estimates it has just a 10% chance of becoming a tropical depression.

A disturbance near the west coast of Africa has a much better chance of becoming better organized (70%), which is a little weird for this time of year. Regardless of how much it strengthens, it’s likely to stay in the eastern half of the Atlantic.

Finally, there’s a cluster of storms in the southwestern Caribbean that will cross the Yucatan peninsula over the next couple of days. Once it emerges over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, there’s a chance is could become a tropical depression before it moves inland over Mexico.

