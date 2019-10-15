October 15: Rain Moving In Tonight

WEATHER

We started off with some cool (even chilly!) temperatures this morning…the temperatures in the Triangle dropped to 46°, and Roxboro dipped all the way to 37°! A nice warm-up is now underway, and we’ll end up in the 70s this afternoon.

We’ll see increasing clouds overhead this afternoon, but the rain will hold off until late tonight. The HRRR model’s radar simulation from 8:00pm today through 2:00pm Wednesday shows widespread rain moving in after midnight, sticking around most of Wednesday morning.

The showers become more off-and-on Wednesday afternoon — we’ll sneak up into the 70s during the dry breaks. (But notice the cool air already making its way in by late afternoon!)

Thursday and Friday will be dry, but on the cool side for mid-October. Highs will only reach the 60s, and overnight temperatures will be the coolest we’ve seen since mid-April.

A modest warm-up kicks in over the weekend, with high temperatures returning to the 70s. Saturday looks like the better half of the weekend for outdoor activities — Sunday won’t be a washout, but a chance of showers does return to the forecast. That next chance of rain will linger into the first couple days of next week before another wave of cool air pushes it out of the way.

TROPICAL UPDATE

Still a few areas we’re watching out there, but still nothing we need to worry about in central North Carolina. A cluster of storms in the southwestern Caribbean will bring some heavy rain to Belize and the Yucatan peninsula over the next couple of days — after that, it could become a tropical depression once it’s back over the Gulf of Mexico. The Gulf Coast states will have to keep a close eye on this one…

Farther out in the Atlantic, a little disturbance approaching the Caribbean has a very low chance of getting organized. And in the far eastern Atlantic, we have Tropical Depression #15, which will probably become Tropical Storm Nestor within the next 24 hours. The Cabo Verde islands will get some rain and gusty winds from that system.

