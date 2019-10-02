October 2: Not Just Hot, CRAZY Hot

48 more hours…that’s how long we’ll be talking about these crazy-hot temperatures. While relief is around the corner, it doesn’t change the fact that today and tomorrow will bring exceptional heat to central North Carolina.

Temperatures today will rocket up into the 90s for afternoon highs.

The record high temperatures in both the Triangle and Fayetteville are likely to fall.

Factor in the noticeable humidity, and the heat index (in October!) will approach 100°.

Believe it or not, tomorrow will be even hotter. We’ll start off around 70° early Thursday, about 15° above-average for early October.

How about mid to upper 90s on Thursday?

The all-time hottest October temperature on record in the Triangle is 98° — and I think we’ll tie that all-time record Thursday afternoon. The all-time October record of 101° Fayetteville looks safe…barely.

The humidity will still be here, so the heat index will be a few degrees hotter too.

Here’s the good news: a cold front will move through on Friday. The first noticeable effect will be a big drop in humidity levels.

Our temperatures will back off from record territory on Friday, but it will still be very warm.

The actual autumnal air arrives Friday night, and sticks around Saturday and Saturday night. A brief (but less-intense) warm-up Sunday and Monday won’t last long. Another cold front will give us a much-needed chance of rain late Monday into early Tuesday, and that will drop temperatures again for the middle of next week.

TROPICAL UPDATE

Hurricane Lorenzo hit the western end of the Azores island chain in the Atlantic Ocean overnight, and it’s still a Category 1 hurricane as of 5:00am, with 90 mph sustained winds.

Lorenzo is racing to the northeast, and will become “post-tropical” over the next 24 hours as it moves over colder water in the North Atlantic. It will still bring high surf and near-hurricane force winds to Ireland and the United Kingdom late this week.

The post-tropical remnants of Lorenzo will produce gusty winds and heavy rain in northern Europe (!!!) this weekend.

There are two other areas of disturbed weather that we’re tracking in the tropics, but neither has a good chance of significant development over the next 5 days, and neither will track toward the U.S. coast.

The European forecast model’s ensemble does show a good chance that the system in the Caribbean becomes a tropical depression before the end of the week. We’ll keep an eye on it, just in case…

