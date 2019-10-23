October 23: Perfect Fall Weather!

WEATHER

Yesterday’s severe threat didn’t result in any damage across central North Carolina, just some welcome rainfall. A strongly rotating storm did prompt a tornado warning for Wayne county around 6:00pm, but other than that we were warning-free! Now a pleasant and calm weather pattern will settle in for the rest of the week.

A light northwesterly breeze will reinforce the cool air that moved in overnight — despite full sunshine, temperatures will end up a few degrees below-average this afternoon.

The dry air will cool off very quickly this evening, and temperatures will drop to the upper 30s and low 40s by early Thursday morning.

Full sunshine again on Thursday will warm us up just a degree or two above today’s highs.

We’ll see increasing clouds overhead on Friday, but dry weather will prevail for one more day. The weekend looks mostly cloudy — just a slight shower chance on Saturday, then a better chance of measurable rain Sunday with a few rumbles of thunder as well.

The rain could linger into early Monday morning, then our rain chances drop for a few days. However, I can’t completely remove the rain chances at any point next week — the long-range data has been maddeningly inconsistent. Right now signs are pointing toward a better chance of some more rain for Halloween…but that’s a long way down the line, so don’t adjust your trick-or-treat plans at this point.

