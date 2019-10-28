October 28: Pleasant Start to the Week

Sunday’s unseasonably warm and muggy air moved out overnight, leaving us with pleasant conditions to start off the new work week. Temperatures will warm up to the low to mid 70s this afternoon, still about 5° above-average for late October.

The clouds will start to move back in tonight, keeping temperatures mild. We’ll only fall to the 50s by early Tuesday morning (normal lows are in the mid 40s).

Mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday won’t yield much rain — just a slight chance south of the Triangle — but the clouds will keep temperatures a few degrees cooler.

Off-and-on rain chances make their way back into central North Carolina for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. While none of those days looks like a complete washout, rain will be possible at any point, so be flexible with any outdoor plans.

Pinning down the timing of the highest rain chances will be our challenge for the rest of the week. The European forecast model’s simulation from 8:00am Wednesday through 8:00pm Friday shows the most-widespread rain Wednesday evening, and again late Thursday night.

While that model is pretty good at its job, we still have to take that timing with a grain of salt. I’m hoping for dry weather at trick-or-treat time Thursday evening, but be prepared for the rain as you’re getting the kids (and their costumes) ready. Stay plugged into the forecast for updates as Halloween approaches!

By the way, notice the snow on the simulation for the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes states later this week!

The weekend is looking dry but cool, even for early November. By next Monday morning, we could see Frost Advisories for parts of central North Carolina!

I had last Thursday and Friday off, and I didn’t spend any of my vacation time looking up nerd-links material. The daily nerdiness returns tomorrow!