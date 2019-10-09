October 9: Cool Again Today, Warmer By The Weekend

WEATHER

One big question today: how much sunshine breaks through the clouds? In the Triangle, I think the answer is “not much,” so temperatures will only reach the upper 60s. Farther south, a bit more sun will push temperatures into the mid 70s.

If the sun manages to break through to a greater extent, we’ll hit the low 70s in the Triangle — I don’t think it’s the most-likely scenario, but it’s within the realm of possibility.

Temperatures will drop off tonight as skies try to clear out. We’ll end up in the low to mid 50s in most spots, even some upper 40s in a couple locations!

Any lingering clouds won’t last long on Thursday, and temperatures will return to the mid to upper 70s — almost exactly “normal” for mid-October.

We’ll warm back up to around 80° on Friday, then into the low to mid 80s on Saturday. That’s warmer than normal, but it will be “comfortably warm” thanks to low humidity.

A few changes to the long-range forecast, most notably an increase to our rain chances Sunday and Monday. Several forecast models are trending in a wetter direction, including the usually-reliable European model — it shows a good chance of showers late Sunday into early Monday.

We’ve been so dry lately that I’m reluctant to push our rain chances up to even 50% yet, but it’s possible we’ll see some much-needed rainfall late in the weekend. Another decent rain chance heads our way by the middle of next week, just beyond the scope of the 7-day forecast.

TROPICAL UPDATE

We’re still tracking a few areas of disturbed weather in the Atlantic — none of which will directly impact our weather! Two of them are actually pretty close to the North Carolina coast, but they’ll move parallel to the coast even if they become tropical depressions. The National Hurricane Center estimates just a 20% chance of that.

The third disturbance has a better chance of becoming better-organized, but it is WAY out there in the Atlantic. Shipping companies will have to keep an eye on this one, otherwise it doesn’t look like a big deal.

