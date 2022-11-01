RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — October was a slightly unusual month for The Triangle with cooler temperatures and very little rain.

Our average temperature came in at 60.3 degrees (It’s important to remember, that number includes both the morning lows and the afternoon highs.)

When you compare that to what is considered average in the Triangle, 61.7 degrees, that’s nearly 1.5 degrees cooler than average.

It doesn’t seem like much of a change, but it reinforces what we all probably thought for the month of October: which is that it was chilly.

On the flip side, let’s talk rain.

In a typical October we should pick up 3.37 inches of rain, but this year we received less than half that at 1.28 inches.

Rain totals vary from community to community, but overall, it was dry. In fact, while we started the month free from drought, now the dry and drought conditions are already settling back in.

So as we’ve said goodbye to October and hello to November, what could this month bring?

According to the Climate Prediction Center, November looks to be warmer and drier than average.

If you remember a few weeks ago, we talked about the impact of La Nina on our winter locally. That climate pattern also favored a drier and warmer than average winter, so it’s possible this pattern is setting up early.

Remember, this doesn’t mean we won’t have cold or rainy days, it just means when we crunch the numbers at the end of the month, we’re likely going to see a warm and dry trend.