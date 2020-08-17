Parts of central NC under marginal risk for storms Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Parts of the CBS 17 viewing area are now under a marginal risk for storms later Monday.

A marginal risk ranks 1 out of scale to 5 but the main concern Monday is damaging wind.

Storms are forecast to move through between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The marginal risk threat extends from South Carolina up through Maryland.

The CBS 17 Storm Team will update this forecast as it develops.