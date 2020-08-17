RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Parts of the CBS 17 viewing area are now under a marginal risk for storms later Monday.
A marginal risk ranks 1 out of scale to 5 but the main concern Monday is damaging wind.
Storms are forecast to move through between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.
The marginal risk threat extends from South Carolina up through Maryland.
The CBS 17 Storm Team will update this forecast as it develops.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Parts of central NC under marginal risk for storms Monday
- Twin sisters who married twin brothers at Twinsburg Twins Days Festival are pregnant at the same time
- Is it safe to fly? Airlines say yes, but the public stays grounded
- How to know if you are getting a $500 stimulus check in August
- State-wide online education system crashes on first day of classes