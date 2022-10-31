RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Let’s go back and visit some good and bad Halloween weather, including one year in particular that brought quite a few tricks.

The warmest Halloweens we’ve experienced happened in 1961 and 2019 when we reached a high of 85 degrees.

On the flip side, the coldest Halloween was in 1963 when the morning low dropped below freezing, down to 30 degrees.

When it comes to coldest afternoon, that goes to the Halloween of 1887 when the high temperature only hit 42 degrees.

And speaking of 1887, both the wettest and snowiest Halloween here in the Triangle happened that year, strangely enough, because we were dealing with a tropical storm.

That storm was the 16th that formed that year, and while it made landfall in Florida but never in North Carolina, it still impacted our weather.

As the storm passed by it dumped more than 4 inches of rain in Raleigh. There was apparently not only enough cool air in place but also cold air wrapping in behind the tropical storm — which led to a report of a trace of snow.