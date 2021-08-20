Strong wind gusts, hail possible as severe thunderstorms move through central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in central North Carolina Friday afternoon and evening. All warned of strong wind gusts and some said penny-sized hail may be possible.

The most recent warning, issued just before 8:30 p.m., came after a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northwest of Pittsboro. It was moving southeast at 25 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning covered west-central Wake County, southwestern Durham County, southern Orange County, north-central Moore County, southeastern Alamance County, as well as Chatham and Lee counties.

It warned of wind gusts of up to 60 mph. Damage to roofs, siding, and trees should be expected, the NWS said.

The warning expires at 9:30 p.m.

Northeastern Wayne County, east-central Johnston County, and Wilson County were under a warning until 5:45 p.m.

Penny-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts were possible during that storm, the National Weather Service said.

Johnston County had been also under a severe thunderstorm warning earlier.

Scattered storms are forecast for central North Carolina Friday before a drier weekend.

Earlier Thursday, residents in northeastern North Carolina spotted a waterspout as severe storms moved through that area.