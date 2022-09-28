TAMPA, Fla. (WGHP) — Landfall is imminent, and the Florida peninsula is bracing for impact from Hurricane Ian.

On Tuesday, Erwin Martinez, Tatiana Rodriguez and Alfonso Rojas were out at a beach near Tampa filling bags with sand.

TREASURE ISLAND, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 27: People walk the beach at sunset in advance of the arrival of Hurricane Ian on September 27, 2022 in Treasure Island, Florida. Ian is expected in the Tampa Bay area Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

In Sarasota, Nela Schroeder put workout mats over the windows of his home, hoping they will shield the glass from powerful winds and anything that they might pick up.

He said he evacuated for Hurricane Irma, but he’s not planning to evacuate this time.

On Wednesday morning, some in Saint Petersburg carried on as usual, running along the pier amid gray skies.

SARASOTA, FL – SEPTEMBER 27: Neal Schroeder covers the windows at his home with workout mats as Hurricane Ian approaches on September 27, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida. Schroeder evacuated for Hurricane Irma and cited that experience for his decision to stick this one out. Forecasts call for the storm to make landfall in the area on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

SAINT PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 28: Residents exercise at the St. Pete pier as the first winds of Hurricane Ian arrive on September 28, 2022 in Saint Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)

SARASOTA, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 28: Boats are anchored as the winds from Hurricane Ian arrive in the area on September 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida. Ian is hitting the area with winds and rain as a possible category 3 hurricane. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

As of about 8 a.m. Wednesday, Ian was 55 miles west of Naples, Florida, and 60 miles southwest of Punta Gorda, Florida, heading north-northeast at 10 mph. Maximum sustained winds clocked in at 155 mph, making the storm an “extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane,” according to the National Hurricane Center.

Ian is expected to make landfall as a major Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday, according to WFLA. Model data showed Ian continue to shift further to the south and east, moving Tampa Bay out of the line of a direct hit.

In an updated statement at 9 a.m., the NHC said conditions are rapidly deteriorating along the southwest Florida coast as recent data indicated that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 155 mph.