RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A cold night is ahead for parts of central North Carolina.

A Frost Advisory is in effect from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday.

Temperatures will drop into the 30s early Saturday.

Some vegetable plants can be damaged by temperatures in the low 30s, according to alamanc.com.

A temperature of 34 degrees can hurt a tomato plant.

How can you protect your garden against frost?

For smaller plants, a recycled milk or soda bottle that is cut in half and placed over the plant can protect it.

For larger beds, use medium-weight fabric but don’t use plastic.

After Saturday, the low temperatures only reach the low 40s.