Potential for several inches of snow for central NC later this week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – On the heels of Sunday’s wintry weather, another winter storm is forecast to hit central North Carolina later this week.

On Thursday, rain will be likely as a cold front moves through during the day.

After highs in the 40s, temperatures will fall late in the day and head to the lower 20s overnight. So, the rain will change and end as some snow Thursday night.

Up to an inch of snow will be possible at that point.

That front will stall along the North Carolina coast on Friday and low pressure will move up along it on Friday.

With cold arctic air in place, snow will develop during the day and be around through Friday night.

It’s too early for amounts, but the potential is there for several inches.

Toward Fayetteville and Goldsboro some freezing rain and sleet will also be possible.

What we get will all depend on where an area of low pressure sets up along a passing cold front coming through Thursday.

The storm system will move away early Saturday with just some early lingering snow flurries.

It will then be dry the rest of the weekend, but it will stay cold.

Highs on Friday will be in the 20s, look for 30s on Saturday and by Sunday highs will make it to 40.