RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on recently upgraded “Potential Tropical Cyclone #13” in the southern Caribbean.

While this system is still disorganized, forecasters believe conditions will improve over the next 12-24 hours, and this system will likely be upgraded into Tropical Storm Julia.

Julia would be the 10th named system of the 2022 hurricane season.

The Hurricane Center also expects Julia to strengthen into a hurricane this weekend before eventually making landfall in Nicaragua.

Computer forecast models remain very consistent that this system will not pose a threat to the U.S.