RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service in Raleigh has officially started its required maintenance program on the local radar.

Unfortunately, the upgrade to the pedestal means the most advanced radar in the region will be offline through May 1, which also coincides with a large portion of the severe weather season in North Carolina.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said this required upgrade was occurring with all 169 radars across the country, and the next two weeks happened to be when theirs had to be serviced.

Regardless, they are confident their team will be able to handle any type of weather that comes our way while the radar remains offline.

“We had a training process where we went through several simulated severe weather events without having our radar data available to us,” said Nicholas Petro, Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

In fact, his team spent weeks preparing for this expected radar outage.

The good news is the pedestal replacement portion of the project went smoothly yesterday, and the radar remains on schedule to be fully functional by May 1.

This upgrade is a part of the national “Service Life Extension Program” and will add an expected 20 years to the life of our local radar.

The pedestal that was replaced is actually the mechanism that keeps the radar rotating 360 degrees every 4 to 6 minutes.

The radar has a range of 180 miles and can help meteorologists detect precipitation rates, wind direction and speed, and potential lofted debris during severe weather events.

During the outage, the NWS Meteorologists will rely on the extended range of radars from Wilmington, N.C., to Blacksburg, Va.

They will also utilize the local weather radar from Raleigh-Durham International Airport, though it is not as advanced of a weather radar as the KRAX unit.