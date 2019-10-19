Rain and wind for Central North Carolina tonight from Nestor

Tropical Storm Nestor formed on Friday, and you could argue that it is not very tropical in nature as it struggles to remain warm-cored. The shape and structure of Nestor is irrelevant in terms of impacts for our area as it quickly races northeastward. Rain showers from Nestor could arrive in the the Sandhills as soon as lunch time with all of us seeing rain through the day.

Rain will be heavy at times through the overnight as the center of the circulation passes near or over parts of the Coastal Plain. Any severe weather from Nestor should be confined to the coast. Nestor will race out to sea on Sunday afternoon and be well off the coast by Monday.

We need the rain, and since we are still below normal for the month and year in rainfall totals, so we could use the rain. Total rainfall looks to be between one and two inches in our area, which would make up our monthly deficit and could make us up for the year as well.

Winds will be strongest through the overnight as the center of the storm moves closest to our area. Winds could be sustained as high of 25 mph in the Coastal Plain with gusts to 25 mph for all of Central North Carolina.

Rain will taper off Sunday morning with skies clearing through the overnight.