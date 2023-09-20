RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A disturbance in the western Atlantic is expected to strengthen and move through the region this weekend.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the system has not developed quite yet. However, the forecast remains on track for the coastal low to form by the end of the week.

Winds are expected to pick up Friday evening with gusts over 30 mph as far north as the Triangle this weekend.

While winds of this magnitude are unlikely to produce much damage, they can still cause weak trees or branches to fall, potentially leading to localized power outages if they impact power lines.

High-profile vehicles, like 18-wheelers and large trucks, may also be affected by wind gusts, making driving hazardous at times.

CBS 17 Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein says that while the confidence is continue to increase that the system will develop, “it hasn’t formed yet, so expect there to be adjustments to the forecast.”

If the track moves farther east away from the coast, then we can expect lower rainfall totals and lower wind gusts in central North Carolina.

Conversely, if the track of the coastal low is farther west, it will bring heavier rain and potentially higher wind gusts into central North Carolina.

Preliminary estimates suggest an average rainfall of about an inch across the region, with some areas, especially those near I-95, possibly receiving up to 2 inches.

As always, check back in for additional updates to the forecast for our region and how this system will impact the weekend.