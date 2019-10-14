Rainfall this week will help our drought conditions

It has been very dry around most of North Carolina over the past month as the only appreciable rainfall was from Hurricane Dorian. Rainfall on Sunday helped our conditions, but Raleigh-Durham International Airport is still over an inch below average for the month in terms of rainfall and almost two inches below-average rainfall for the year.

We will get the chance to make most of that up on Wednesday when our next system arrives to bring rain showers to the area. Forecast rainfall amounts are generally between one half and one inch, which would help to at least make up our monthly rainfall deficit and make strides to eliminate our yearly shortfall as well.

Unfortunately, after Wednesday, rainfall will be hard to find as we close out the work week and enter into the weekend. This is great news for the State Fair opening on Thursday, but it also means we won’t completely catch up on our rainfall totals for the year. However, there is more rain in the forecast as we head into next week to help our drought and fall foliage.

