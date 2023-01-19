RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – On Jan. 19, 2005, a weak upper level system brought significant impacts to central North Carolina, despite producing only a trace to around 1 inch of snow across most of the region.

Unusually cold road surface temperatures, air temperatures in the lower 20’s and a mass exit of traffic from early afternoon closures resulted in very slick driving conditions, numerous accidents, and gridlock traffic.

Carrie Hubbard, a local Raleigh resident, picked up her children from school because of the early closure. While it started out as a routine drive, conditions rapidly changed.

“The ice was a whole different story. It hit so fast that we were crawling. Ten minutes would pass and we would go 100 yards,” Carrie said.

Their commute that normally just takes minutes took more than three hours.

Hundreds of Wake County students were not even able to get home before the gridlock began.

In fact, hundreds of Wake County students were forced to spend the night at 56 different schools.

By the end of the storm, local police had responded to more than 1,000 accidents in 14 counties.

In conclusion, the 2005 winter storm in Raleigh serves as a reminder of the potential dangers of even a small amount of snowfall.

It is important to always be prepared for unexpected weather and to stay off the roads if possible when inclement weather strikes.