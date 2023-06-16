RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We could have our next tropical depression or named storm over the next seven days in the eastern or central Atlantic Ocean.

The National Hurricane Center is watching a tropical wave off the coast of Africa for development. An area of disorganized showers and storms will move into conditions conducive for gradual development. There is a 50% chance of development over the next seven days.

Where do we normally see development in the month of June?

For the month of June, tropical development often occurs in the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea. Tropical development off the coast of Africa doesn’t typically get going until after August.

2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season forecast

NOAA is forecasting 12-17 named storms, 5-9 hurricanes, and 1 -4 major hurricanes for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, which is considered a near-normal hurricane season.

So far this year, we have had one named storm. Tropical storm Arlene formed in the Gulf of Mexico in late May but did not impact the U.S. The next named storm will be Bret.

The 2023 hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.