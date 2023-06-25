RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Storm Prediction Center upgraded the severe weather risk across most of Central North Carolina to a rare Level 3, “Enhanced Risk” for Monday.

The primary threats from Monday’s storms will be damaging wind gusts in excess of 70 mph and 1.5″ diameter hail.

The current forecast is that showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop west of the area during the early afternoon hours, and then strengthen as they move east.

The primary window for thunderstorms across our region will be between 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., though that time frame is likely to be narrowed down by Monday morning.

There is also a low risk for a brief spin-up tornado within the main line of storms as it moves east; however, damaging winds and large hail remain the primary threats.

Once the primary line of showers and storms moves through, the severe threat will end overnight from west to east.

The CBS 17 Storm Team has issued an “Alert Day” for Monday in anticipation for the severe weather threat.