RECAP: Busy September in the tropics

We’ve now said so long to September, and what a busy month it was for the tropics. Ten named systems developed, which was the most on record for any September. The list includes: Nana, Omar, Paulette, Rene, Sally, Teddy, Vicky, Wilfred, Alpha and Beta.

Friday, September 18th, was the busiest day of the month. The Atlantic saw three named storms as well as a transition to the Greek alphabet. Tropical Storm Wilfred rounded out the official list for the year, then Subtropical Storm Alpha and Tropical Storm Beta formed.

There has only been one other day that three storms developed on the same day-that was back on August 15th, 1893.

Another number to remember is nine. Beta became the nine system to make landfall in the U.S. this year, which ties the all-time record of U.S. landfalls in any season. That occurred back in 1916.

Four of those were hurricanes, including Hanna, Isaias, Laura and Sally. We also had five tropical storms make landfall: Bertha, Cristobal, Fay, Marco and most recently, Beta.

The 2020 season has had 23 named storms already, with 20 of those the earliest to form on record. 2020 is already 2nd on the list for most named storms since 1851. 2005 remains the most active with 28 named storms.

The recent lull won’t last forever. October is the third most active month in the Atlantic, behind only September and August. Our 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially runs through November 30th.