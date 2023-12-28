RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After the back-to-back rainy days of Tuesday and Wednesday, this December has entered the books as the second rainiest of all time.

The Raleigh-Durham International Airport picked up just over an inch and a quarter of rain both days, bringing the total for what is usually one of the drier months of the year to 7.01 inches.

Over five inches of those seven came over back-to-back Sundays; December 10 and 17. Through the 27, 12 out of the 27 days of the month have recorded at least a trace of rain at RDU. The record total for the month came back in 1907 when 7.78 inches fell.

The Sandhills have not seen as much rain this month as the Triangle. In Fayetteville, 4.72 inches had fallen through the 27th, checking in at 17th all time. Fayetteville’s December record is very similar at 7.73 inches.

With very little rain expected the rest of the month, this December will likely go down as the second rainiest of all time in the Triangle and top 20 in the Sandhills.

There is a bright side though; if we converted the seven inches the Triangle has seen to snow, we’d have about six feet of snow.