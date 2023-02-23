RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Record-breaking temperatures continue to impact central North Carolina this week.

On Wednesday night, the low temperature in Raleigh was 65 degrees, making it the warmest overnight low for the city during the month of February on record.

On Thursday, the high temperature soared to the low-80s, smashing the previous record high of 78 degrees set on the same date in 2018.

In fact, the majority of February has seen warmer than average temperatures with 16 days recording daily high temperatures at or above average, and only six days being below average.

The average temperature for this month is on track to make it the fourth-warmest February on record for the Triangle area, with an average temperature of 52 degrees Fahrenheit.

While such temperatures may not be ideal during the summer, it is still a great opportunity to enjoy the outdoors in the winter.

Looking ahead, pleasant temperatures are expected in the forecast into the first few days of March, but it will likely turn colder at some point in the coming weeks.

The average last spring freeze for Raleigh is not until April 8.