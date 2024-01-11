RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — 2023 was one for the record books in a few ways, one of them was the number of billion-dollar climate and weather disasters in the United States. We saw a record-breaking 28 disasters that totaled at least a billion dollars in damages each. That breaks the previous record of 22 events which was set back in 2020.

Hurricane Idalia was one of those 28 disasters. The category 3 storm made landfall near the Big Bend of Florida back in August, inundating coastal communities with storm surge and heavy rain, causing $3.5 billion in damage and killing five people.

The wildfires that burned thousands of buildings and acres on the island of Maui in Hawaii are also on the list. That disaster claimed the lives of 100 people and caused more than $5 billion in damage.

Some of the other events that caused a billion dollars or more included tornado outbreaks in the Plains, bitter cold in the northeast and flooding in California.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported that “28 events from 2023 included:

17 severe weather/hail events,

4 flooding events,

2 tropical cyclones (Idalia in Florida and Typhoon Mawar in Guam),

2 tornado outbreaks,

1 winter storm/cold wave event,

1 wildfire event (Maui Island of Hawaii),

1 drought and heat wave event.”

(Image credit: NOAA/NCEI)



For perspective, the average number of billion-dollar disasters since 1980 is 8.5 per year. But if the average is calculated within the past five years, it jumps up to 20 per year.

