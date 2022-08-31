RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We are finally less than a month away from the start of Fall, and many are looking forward to cooler weather.

Unfortunately, temperatures are expected to remain above average for the next ten days, so Fall may be slightly delayed this year.

What about the rest of the Fall?

La Niña is expected to dominate the overall weather pattern for at least the next four months.

A seasonal La Niña is characterized by cooler than average ocean temperatures in the Pacific Ocean.

This marks the third straight La Niña. The last time we experienced this was 1948-50.

The impact across our region is warmer than average conditions with lower precipitation totals.

Eighteen of the last twenty-four Winter La Niñas have resulted in below-average precipitation and above average temperatures.

According to NOAA, we can expect much of the same this Fall too.