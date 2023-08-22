RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The calendar may be switching to September next week, but a good chunk of the U.S. is sweltering this week.

On Monday, a huge heat dome set up across the Midwest and Great Plains and won’t be budging until the work week wraps up. Excessive heat warnings are in effect from the Twin Cities down to Dallas. Heat indices (feels like) temperatures soaring well into the triple digits have been common up and down the Mississippi Valley.

Kansas City set an all-time heat index record on Monday, topping out at 119°.

On Wednesday, heat indices in the 110s will continue from Des Moines down to the Mississippi Delta. The good news is highs will return closer to what’s normal for this time of year in the middle section of the country by the weekend.

Back closer to home, so far this year, Raleigh-Durham International Airport has averaged the warmest temperature on record: 65.3°. That’s two-tenths of a degree warmer (65.1°) than 2017 was through Aug. 21.

We’ll have to wait and see how the next few months unfold to find out if we break the yearly record.

For those wanting some more permanent cooler weather, meteorological fall starts next Friday, Sept. 1. The average high on Sept. 1 is 86, but then only a month later on October 1st, the average high drops to 78.

I say bring on those beautiful temps!