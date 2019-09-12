Repeat of Dorian? Tropical system with 80% chance of development could follow similar path

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Things were looking “active, but OK” in the tropics in the wake of Hurricane Dorian — until Thursday morning.

The area of disturbed weather near the Bahamas now has a much better chance of becoming at least a tropical depression. The National Hurricane Center gives it a 70% chance of that in the next 48 hours, an 80% chance over the next five days.

The shaded area on that map shows the NHC’s estimate of where the system will go, which brings us to the overnight model data, specifically the European forecast model’s ensemble. The European is run dozens of times with slightly different conditions to give us a range of possibilities and hopefully a sense of the most likely scenario. The ensemble shows a 90% chance that the system becomes a tropical storm over the weekend, still off the east coast of Florida.

From there, the various ensemble members mostly keep the system on the Atlantic side of the Florida peninsula, and move it north. Sound familiar? The “spaghettios” animation shows each ensemble’s estimate of where it will go.

That’s a wide range of possibilities, but we’re obviously going to have to keep a very close eye on this system. If you want the worst-case scenario, the ensemble shows a 20% chance there’s a hurricane off the coast of the Carolinas by the middle of next week.

To be clear, that is not the most likely scenario at this point. A 20% chance of that worst-case scenario gives us an 80% chance of anything else.

What about the other model data? The UK forecast model is statistically the second-best in the world (behind the European) and it’s pretty much on the same page.

Canadian model? Same deal.

The American GFS model is holding onto hope, keeping the system weak, tracking it into the Gulf, then pushing it onshore as nothing more than a big glob of rain.

The problem is, the GFS is statistically inferior to the other global models, even after (some would say especially after) its “upgrade” earlier this year.

Should you be worried about this potential tropical system? No. Will meteorologists be following it? Heck yeah. So will the National Hurricane Center — they’ll start issuing “potential tropical cyclone” advisories later today.

Farther out in the Atlantic, there’s another area of disturbed weather that has close to a 50-50 chance of becoming a tropical depression over the next five days as it tracks to the west.

It’s about a week away from potentially moving into the Caribbean, so we’ve got plenty of time to monitor this one.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now