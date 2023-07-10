RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Colorado State University updated their seasonal hurricane forecast last week, predicting a more active than average hurricane season. A big part of that is thanks to ocean temperatures that are running well above average, especially deep in the Atlantic.

But something is emerging off the coast of Africa that could keep tropical development at bay, at least for now.

A large plume of dust from the Sahara Desert is working its way across the Atlantic Ocean. So why is this a good thing?

The dust adds a dry layer to the atmosphere, and if any tropical waves are starting to develop, the dry, dusty air can help limit any significant strengthening.

Unfortunately, if the dust is thick enough it can lead to poor air quality, but thankfully that is not expected here in North Carolina!

The tropics are relatively calm right now, and although July is typically a calmer month in terms of tropical weather, it won’t be long before we see an increase in development since we’re only a month into hurricane season.

No matter what develops in the tropics in the coming months, the CBS17 Storm Team will keep you updated.