Saturday will be an active weather day across central NC, severe storms possible

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday will be an active weather day across North Carolina.

Showers and storms will move into the area in the afternoon and evening. A few storms could become severe. The best chance for stronger storms will be south and east of Raleigh.

The Storm Prediction Center has the Sandhills and the Coastal Plain under a level 2 out of 5 for severe weather, while most everyone else, Raleigh north and west, is under a level 1 out of 5 for severe weather.

All severe hazards will be possible, including large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes.

Be weather aware and watch the forecast closely Saturday.

