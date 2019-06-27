Skip to content
CBS 17 | Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville news and weather | CBS17.com
Raleigh/Durham
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
Retired NYPD officer says Durham officer ‘had no other choice’ in fatal shooting
Top Stories
Heat wave outside has little impact on UN climate talks
Fireworks or fishing?: North Carolina’s annual free fishing day is July 4
Truckers, loggers circle Oregon Capitol amid climate fight
Vaccine no match against flu bug that popped up near end
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
The Blitz
Top Stories
Kimbrel closes out debut with Rizzo’s help, Cubs beat Braves
Top Stories
London Calling: Yanks, Red Sox promote MLB’s Euro arrival
Top Stories
Breeders’ Cup stays at Santa Anita this fall despite deaths
England beats Norway 3-0 to reach Women’s World Cup semis
‘Welcome Home, UConn’: Huskies rejoin Big East
AP source: Lakers trading 3 to Wizards, clear cap space
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Healthy Living
Tax And Finance
Search
Search
Search
School visits
Paul Heggen visits Durant Road Elementary
Paul Heggen visits White Oak Elementary
Paul Heggen visits Roxboro Christian Academy
Paul Heggen visits Montessori Community School
Wes Hohenstein visits Middle Creek Elementary School
More School visits Headlines
CBS 17 Storm Team visits the Lerner School
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps