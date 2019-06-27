Paul Heggen visits Montessori Community School

Paul Heggen visited the 1st, 2nd and 3rd graders at Montessori Community School in Durham to talk about severe weather and hurricanes.
Latest headlines from CBS17.com:
- VIDEO: Police footage shows suspect dragging deputy in his car during traffic stop
- Security threat closes access point to Fort Bragg
- Police footage shows suspect dragging deputy in his car during traffic stop
- Walmart raises the age to buy tobacco products nationwide
- Wayne County Animal Services offering some free adoptions after they hit full capacity