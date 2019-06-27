Breaking News
Security threat closes access point to Fort Bragg

Paul Heggen visits Montessori Community School

School visits

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Paul Heggen visited the 1st, 2nd and 3rd graders at Montessori Community School in Durham to talk about severe weather and hurricanes.

Latest headlines from CBS17.com:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss